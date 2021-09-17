Yes, brothers and sisters, as a sinner I found myself lost in sin and didn’t know how I was going to get out. I found myself getting deeper and deeper in the world’s way of doing things. Yes, Bro. Marcus Chandler, writer for the Log Cabin Democrat, was once lost, but Jesus found me. I do not know who started the rumor, “I found Jesus,” Jesus was never lost. It was us who were lost in sin and Jesus saved us. Jesus never sinned and there is no sin in him, so how can he be lost? Jesus saved us by washing away our sins with his precious blood. You see, I was a nobody, now I am somebody because of Christ, and I am telling everybody about the one who saved me, his name is Jesus. Only Jesus can save us from our sins, that’s if we want to be saved. You know what, Jesus wants to save us, so let go of the sinful lifestyle you are living in. Let Jesus save you. He is standing at the door of your heart knocking. He is waiting for you to open the doors of your heart, so he can do his thing. The bible let us know that while we are here on earth it is our job to seek the lost that they might be saved because we are now ambassadors for Christ. I didn’t know that when I was drinking, smoking and chasing young girls, now I know. I have a new way of living and that is serving Jesus, the one and only one who died for me on that mountain called Calvary. Brothers and sisters we have all done and said something wrong that wasn’t pleasing to God. In other words, we all have sinned against God. The bible says, “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” Jesus died so we can get back into the presence of God. Jesus bridged the gap between God and man. Now we can go to God and ask for forgiveness for our sins. We can come boldly to the throne of grace, because Jesus has paid the price with his precious blood. So, there is no excuse for us to live in our sins, Jesus has already taken care of that.
Jesus, I thank you for what you did at Calvary. I am not ashamed to let the world know that you saved my life. It is not good for us to operate as undercover Christians and remain silent about the saving grace of God, ashamed to acknowledge Jesus to the world, unsaved friends and family members. The bible says, “For whosoever shall be ashamed of me and of my words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he shall come in his own glory, and in his Father’s, and of the holy angels (Luke 9:26).” In other words, you will not be going to heaven.
In closing, I ask you to be for real when you repent of your sins to God. Do not forget God sees and knows all things. By the way, he knows if you are serious or not when you repent. So, don’t think you can pull the wool over the eyes of the almighty God. Remember, he made us, and he knows what we are all about. Jesus is standing with open arms to save you and accept you back into the family of God if you choose to do so. The most important decision you can make in your life is to give your life to Jesus. Make him your lord and savior. Say yes to Jesus and live for him. Never forget God loves you and he is waiting on you to ask him for forgiveness of your sins. Do it today because tomorrow is not promised to anyone. We are leaving this earth every day so get right with God. In Jesus’ name I pray, amen.
So it is, it is so.
