Good morning everyone, God has really been good to us. I say that because he really is a good, good, good God. He loves us so much.
Even if you don’t believe it, his love for us will not change. God is an awesome and mighty God. He is the one and only true and living God. He loves us all unconditionally; he has no limits on his love for us. You may not love him or follow him, but his love for you remains the same. You may sin against him, but he still loves you.
Do you know why God loves you no matter what? Because God is love and there is no love like his love. I don’t understand why people continue to live apart from him and do their own thing. God gave us the right to choose good over evil. So be wise, choose good.
Choose this day who you are going to serve. If it is God, live for him; if it is the devil, continue to live in sin. The choice is yours. There is no doubt about it. God gave us the right to make up our own mind. So don’t misuse the mind he gave you, because the mind is a terrible thing to waste. Use your mind to worship and praise the almighty God because he loves you.
God will not try to force us to do something we don’t want to do. Neither will I. If you don’t want to give your life to Jesus, that’s alright with me but remember there are consequences to your decision. Now that is the kind of God he is. He did not create us as puppets, he gave us free will. Now there are consequences for everything we say or do, good consequences and bad consequences. A consequence is simply an effect or result of your action. We will all be judged by Jesus for all our actions. However, if we repent from our heart of the evil we have done and turn from our wicked ways, God is faithful to forgive us and cleanse us of unrighteousness.
He forgives us because his son, Jesus, paid the price for our sins with his precious blood. All of us should give Jesus a personal thank you, for dying on calvary’s cross for our sins. Brothers and sisters, we need to make room for Jesus in our everyday lives. Let’s stop putting him on the back burner and make room for him daily. In closing, I don’t know about you, but I refuse to go back to my old sinful ways. I refuse to turn my back on Jesus, after all he has done for me. Jesus freed me from the hand of the devil and his evil works. I am warning you; the devil will tempt you to come back to him. He hates when we give our lives to Jesus and live for him.
There have been many times the devil has tried to snatch me from the hand of God, but he couldn’t. He is no match for Jesus. Listen brothers and sisters, if you are a child of the almighty God no one or nothing can take you out of his hand. You must jump out. Yes brothers and sisters, I refuse to go back, God has been so good to me. For me to turn my back on him after he freed me from my wicked ways would mean that I am foolish, crazy, and out of my mind. Like I said, I won’t turn back. Thank you Jesus for all you have done and for all you will do in my life.
So it is, it is so.
