Hello everyone, God is good all the time. I love Jesus, he is my God, my lord and my savior. It is because of him I woke up this morning. It is also because of him I have my right mind. I should have been dead a long time ago, but because of Jesus I am still here.
For those of you who do not know it, I was an alcoholic and a drug user. I used drugs and alcohol day and night. Drugs and alcohol were the center of my life. They were my breakfast, lunch and dinner. For years I struggled with the horrible disease of addiction. I loved to get high, it made me feel so good. It made me feel as though I could do anything, and no one could tell me any different. I know people may read this article and think you would never be like me. You may even believe your drinking is under control and you can stop whenever you want to.
Those are the same words I spoke out of my mouth; however, they were lies the devil whispered in my ears, and I believed him. You must understand the devil wants you to remain a slave addicted to drugs and alcohol, because one day it very well may kill you. I am not wishing death on anyone but stop while you can. Come out of the addiction before something does happen to you. Brothers and sisters, do not let the devil kill you. He may be telling you the way you are living is all right and advising you not to listen to the preacher. He may say it is your life, live it the way you want. In closing, I took my first drink in 1975 and stopped drinking in 1999, that is when I asked God to deliver me from the addiction.
If you are struggling with any addiction, God can deliver you as well. Remember he is no respecter of persons, he did it for me and he will do it for you. It is by the grace of God I am still here today, that is why I will not go back to my old lifestyle. There is no life in drugs and alcohol for me. I love Jesus and I thank him for delivering me out of my addiction. Brothers and sisters, I love you and want you to know there is help to set you free from your addiction. That help can be found in Jesus.
