Hello everyone, God is good all the time. I love Jesus, he is my God, my lord and my savior. It is because of him I woke up this morning. It is also because of him I have my right mind. I should have been dead a long time ago, but because of Jesus I am still here.

For those of you who do not know it, I was an alcoholic and a drug user. I used drugs and alcohol day and night. Drugs and alcohol were the center of my life. They were my breakfast, lunch and dinner. For years I struggled with the horrible disease of addiction. I loved to get high, it made me feel so good. It made me feel as though I could do anything, and no one could tell me any different. I know people may read this article and think you would never be like me. You may even believe your drinking is under control and you can stop whenever you want to.

