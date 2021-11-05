Good day brothers and sisters, and what a good day it is.
We need to prepare ourselves for the coming of Jesus. Ready or not, he is coming back. We make one excuse after another for not preparing ourselves for the coming of the lord.
We must understand that it was him who touched us with his finger of love and woke us up this morning. It was God who allowed us to inhale and exhale his oxygen. It was God who put us in our right mind. It was God, who put food on our tables and clothes on our backs. I do not know about you, but I know God has been more than good to me. I thank God for his grace and mercy.
It was God, who sent his one and only son, Jesus to save us from a burning hell. Brothers and sisters, you can’t say God our father does not care for us. He is so good to us he allowed his loving Son to die in our place on the cross. That’s right, it should have been us, but God allowed his son to die for us, so we can be forgiven for our sin, but we must ask for it.
All I am saying is, every sin and sickness was nailed to the cross with him. Yes, the savior of the world did that for us. So, I don’t know why some are making excuses when someone invites you to church where you can get to know Jesus.
Jesus, the only one who can save us. Jesus, the only one who can heal us when we get sick. Jesus, the only one who loves us unconditionally. You must get to know him, that is why we invite you to church to get to know him. Jesus, the only sinless one to ever walk the face of the earth. Me myself, I know him and what he is capable of doing.
That is why I invite you to church so you can learn what he is capable of doing. See, I use to be like some of you. Always making excuses not to go to church when someone invited me. Back then, I did not know the devil was trying to keep me out of church and kill me. he always told me, “You don’t have to go to church, stay at home and watch television, drink some gin and chase it with beer.” Then, the next Sunday would come around and he would whisper the same thing in my ear. I know he is doing the same thing to some of you today.
Lying, trying to keep you out of church, so you can’t hear the word of God. So many make excuses today, one after another, not to go to church and give their lives to Jesus. I know some of you are saying, “Why go to church when some of those church people are out doing the same thing I am doing?”
You know what, you are probably right, but two wrongs do not make a right. That is why you need to get to know Jesus and follow him for yourself. Get to know Jesus and make him your lord and savior. Now, I am asking you to find you a church, but not any church. Find a church that is teaching the true gospel of Jesus Christ and living it out.
Brothers and sisters, this fallen world is coming to and end fast, and I want you to know God will forgive you for your many sins today, if you ask him. Do not allow someone to tell you that God will not forgive you. I am a living witness that he will. I was once a notorious sinner, but Jesus saved me. Look, you don’t have to believe me, read the word of God, the bible and try him for yourself. All Jesus wants is for you to give your life to him. Is that so hard, after all, it is all about him. He is the only God who can save you. He is the only God who can truly turn your life around for good, if you allow him. He is the God who wants you in heaven with him. What a loving and caring God we serve. Accept his offer to heaven. He has given each of us a free gift of salvation, purchased by the blood of Jesus.
All he requires is for you to believe on him, repent for your sins, change, and be buried with him in baptism. Don’t be afraid to live for Jesus. One day you will be so glad you did. So, don’t let anything or anyone keep you out of heaven. I don’t know what you are doing wrong, and I don’t want to know. What you are doing is between you and Jesus, and you know he knows all things.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.