Good morning brothers and sisters. God is good, lovely and gracious.
I often think about how my life would be without Jesus and what I would be doing at this time. It is by the grace of God we are here today. There is no doubt about it, his grace is real. It is because of his grace that I am saved.
Ephesians 4:8: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God.” Grace is the free unmerited favor of God. We do not deserve his grace, but God favors us anyway. The grace of God through Jesus allows us favor in the eyes of God. I thank God for his son Jesus and what he did for us on Calvary, dying for the sins of the entire world.
He did not have to give his life for us, but he did it because of his love for us. There is no love like the love of God. No one and nothing can compare to the love God has for us. Brothers and sisters, there is a passion within me that drives me to talk about the love of God and how good he is to us. I must be a witness for Jesus.
Please understand that all my writings are about Jesus and making sure everyone gets a chance to hear about him, just as I did, so their souls can be saved. You see, God has brought me from a mighty long way. It was God who had his hand on me protecting me during the period of my life when I was abusing alcohol and drugs, running the streets, and chasing women. I thank God for saving me. I did not deserve it, but it is only the grace of God through Jesus that I am still here today. I thank Jesus for his favor that kept me. I was a nobody but, Jesus kept me and made me somebody when he saved me.
Brothers and sisters if you haven’t made Jesus your lord and savior do it now. Ask him to come into your life today. I am a living witness he will do just that. You see I once was lost, but Jesus found me and saved me. He took me out of the hands of the devil and now I am a child of the most high God. God does not show favor to a few people, his favor is for all of us. After it is all over, after everything has been said and done, I pray that you make Jesus your lord and savior ... while there is still time.
Father God, you are so awesome, mighty, and powerful. God we need you so much in our lives during this day and time. This world is experiencing all kinds of diseases, tornadoes and hurricanes. Some of the things that are currently happening, we’ve never experienced before. Lord you told us in your word that these things would come to pass. God I lift the United States of America. We need you to guide us out of this darkness. We need your healing power to manifest with in our bodies. We receive it, in Jesus name. Amen.
So it is, it is so.
