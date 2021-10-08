If you only knew how powerful God truly is. If you only knew, God is the one and only true, living God and there is non like him. If you only knew, God sent his son Jesus, to die for your sins and mine. He laid in the grave for three day and rose with all power in his hands. If you only knew, God wants us in heaven with him when we die or at the second coming of Jesus Christ. If you only knew, Jesus has already paid the price for us to get to heaven. What we must to do is get on path God laid for us and remain there until his coming. If you only knew, heaven and hell are real, and God has given us free will to choose one or the other. It’s your call. If you only knew we deserve judgement in and a sentence to hell, but Jesus stepped in and took care of that by the redemptive work on the cross. If you only knew, the number of chances God has given us to make His son Jesus our lord and savior. If you only knew, all the opportunities God has given us to repent and turn from our wicked ways. However, some will refuse to repent and decide to remain in their sins. If you only knew the price you are going to pay for turning your back on Jesus and doing your own thing. If you only knew the shape this world will be in when Jesus returns to take his followers back with him. Don’t get left behind, go back with Jesus. I don’t know about you, but I will be returning with Jesus. If you only knew about all the killing and stealing that will take place all over the world when Jesus returns to gather his people and take them back with him. Will you be left behind and see it take place? If you only knew, the antichrist will be the ruler of the earthly realm after Jesus returns for his people taking them from the face of the earth. If you only knew, you could live with Jesus on high if you repent of your sins, ask God to forgive you and make Jesus your lord and savior. If you only knew, forever is a long time and that is how long and how much God loves us. If you only knew, Jesus would forgive you no matter what your sin is and take you back with him if you are not in a state of backsliding. If you only knew how much the devil hates Jesus and those who are followers of him. If you only knew, Jesus came to destroy all the works of the devil. If you only knew how beautiful heaven is going to be, I can only imagine. If you only knew how hot hell is going to be. “I pray that you don’t go there to find out.” If you only knew, there will be no sin or sickness in heaven. If you only knew, Jesus can’t be stopped because he is the risen king. If you only knew if it had not been for Jesus we would not be here today. Thank you Jesus. If you only knew how much power is in the name of Jesus. If you only knew victory belongs to Jesus. If you only knew Jesus is waiting on you with open arms. He is waiting on you to come to him so he can save you. If you only knew life and death are in the power of the tongue. If you only knew Jesus is the king of the universe. If you only knew God sent his son Jesus to the cross to save us from our sins. If you only knew love and hate should not come from the same heart, even if someone wrongs you, we must still love. If you only knew we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. So, get up. Repent and get back in the race for heaven. If you didn’t know, now you do.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.