Last month, the flu hit our house and even though I’ve had my flu vaccine, I was sick for a solid two weeks. My cough lingered even longer. I have psoriatic arthritis. The biologic medication I take to treat it is an immunosuppressant drug. I had to stop my medication, so my body needed a fighting chance against the flu.

While I rested, I picked up a book my friend recommended a few months back. It’s called “How Not to Die: Discover the Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease” by Michael Greger, M.D. It seemed like the perfect thing to read when I did in fact feel like I was dying.

