Good morning everyone, let’s thank God for his grace and mercy. You say you love God, and you want to go to heaven, please take time to read 1 Corinthians 6:9-11.
In this passage God is letting us know who will and who will not enter the kingdom of God. If you do not understand what is being said in the passage, ask God to reveal it to you. You see, God loves us so much he sent a way for us to get to heaven, that way is through his son, Jesus. Jesus paid the price for our sin sick souls with his precious blood. He did not have to do it, but he did it because he loves us. Jesus, God’s savior from heaven, gave of himself that we might be free.
Thank you Jesus from all you have done and all you are going to do. Thank you for saving sinners like us. The bible says, all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. Brothers and sisters, that’s what we are, sinners saved by grace. You see we need Jesus; he doesn’t need us for anything. He is the God of this universe, and he can do all things without any assistance from us.
When I say, I’m just a messenger, that’s what I am. I am not judging anyone. I’m here to let you know Jesus can save you from the hand of the devil. We have an enemy who wants to kill us. Especially those who love God and serve him. The devil is always trying to kill and make fools out of God’s people. His job is to kill, steal and destroy.
But guess what? Jesus has the answer to our problem today, that is why we need to get to know him. Not only do we need to get to know him, but we need to make him our lord and savior. Think about this question. What is missing from your life, could it be Jesus the God who loves you? Sometimes I think about the times I use to party day and night. For years I never asked God to forgive me, not that I can recall; and if I did, I was too drunk to remember. At the time I did not know how much God really loved me and how he had his hand on me for such a time as this. For years I worked for the devil sinning my life away, I never thought I would be a messenger for God. I did everything the devil told me to do, but God kept his hand on me, He did not give up on me. God saw the good in me and now I am living as a witness for him. You see, God knows all of us and what we are capable of doing. He knows if you belong to him or if you belong to the devil. He knows your destination, heaven or hell. Although I was making hell my destination when I was out doing everything and not serving God, God still had another plan for my life. I thank you Jesus, for turning my life around and allowing me to be a witness for you. Jesus is so good to us. We should never turn our backs on him, living our lives any way we choose. I know he gave us a choice to live for him or live for the devil, which means we can live in light or in darkness. Just remember, who you live for is your call. As for me and my house we will live for Jesus in the light. Now you choose who you will serve.
So it is, it is so.
