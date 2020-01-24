Nancy Pelosi is a very able politician. One could argue that she had a bigger role in getting
Obamacare passed than even President Obama did. She usually keeps her caucus in line and has them
vote the way she wishes them to vote. Political opponents should feel a bit of fear if they end up being
opposed by Speaker Pelosi. Given her track record, it is surprising how she misplayed her hand in her
efforts to impeach President Trump.
Pelosi rushed the articles of impeachment through the House. She did not call witnesses
because she was afraid that President Trump would claim that the witnesses should not have to testify
because of executive privilege. I believe her rush to impeach was a poor strategy. All a House
impeachment indicates is that Trump is charged with offenses that might warrant his removal from
office. The Senate will hold a trial and decide if these charges rise to the level of removing the
president.
Because the republicans hold a majority of the seats in the Senate, it was always unlikely that
President Trump would be found guilty and removed from office. If the Senate dismisses the charges
against Trump, he can claim vindication. He will say that the Senate vote “proves” that he did nothing
wrong and that the House impeachment vote was a witch hunt. The democrats will not be able to
effectively counter Trump’s claims because they will not have the witness testimony that could have
been so damaging to Trump.
An impeachment process does not end with a fair trial. It is a political exercise. Senators will
not vote against Trump unless it is politically wise to do so. Republican senators will not feel political
pressure to vote to remove Trump unless there is damaging witness testimony. The republican senate
leadership will resist calling for this testimony because it could hurt a president from their party. The
democrats could have called these witnesses when the process was still in the House, although they
would have had to go to the courts to compel some of the testimony.
Knowing that a Senate trial would likely dismiss the impeachment charges, Pelosi should not
have rushed the House process. She should have realized that Trump would try to stall and resist having
damaging witnesses testify. Trump would try to play out the clock so that the impeachment trial could
not occur in the Senate until after the next election. Knowing this, Pelosi should not have worried about
getting the articles of impeachment to the Senate in time for action before the election.
Instead, Pelosi should have used all of the time until the next election doing the impeachment
investigation in the House. She could have brought in a steady stream of witnesses that were not
blocked by executive privilege and then other witnesses as the courts forced testimony. This strategy
would allow Pelosi to control the narrative going into the next election. She could have used witness
testimony in the House to move the public’s opinion. If she was successful, she would not have needed
to go to the Senate. The American public would decide against reelecting Trump.
Pelosi would have been better served by realizing the she needed to convince the voters that
Trump needed to be removed. Getting articles of impeachment to the Senate without convincing voters
that Trump should be removed will probably be a losing strategy.
