No matter the score, football season brings plenty of opportunities to enjoy tailgating and outdoor fun with family and friends. To make the most of game day, be sure to follow food safety guidelines by keeping and cooking meat at the proper temperatures.

A critical element of food safety is keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold. Bryan Mader, extension assistant professor and health specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said not having sufficient sources for refrigeration is a common mistake when preparing food outdoors.

