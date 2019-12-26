More than a decade has gone by since I’ve seen the Trail of Lights in Branson, Missouri, in person.
That is, until my love and I rounded up all the kiddos for an impromptu trip Monday night.
Our two youngest referred to the adventure as a field trip. It was a surprise for all four children at ages 4,5, 14 and 15. We decided not to let them know where we were going, only cluing in that it would be fun for all.
The ride from our Quitman home to the state line was rather quiet. Our 14-year-old put on her headphones to drown out the rest of us while our sweet 15-year-old listened and sang along to anything and everything that played on the radio. Our little ones slept nearly the entire ride.
Briefly, the littles would wake up and, to my surprise, were appreciative of the beautiful drive. Karson was in awe looking out at the rolling hills along the roadway as we drove along the ever-so-trafficked Highway 65.
Traffic wasn’t as heavy as I expected it to be, but then again, it was a Monday afternoon.
As we headed into Branson, all of the children were awake and alert, taking in all the sights to see. It was a joyous feeling, knowing we had the whole crew. It’s not often we get all our wild kiddos together when we decided to adventure.
Monday was different, though.
Ever so curious, the kids began to ask why we were in Branson. However, their questions soon seized as they increasingly became amazed at the holiday decorations, cheer and madness that danced about the city streets.
The fun wasn’t over yet.
As we headed over to the trail of lights, we briefly stopped at an overlook to let the gorgeous view of the sun setting beneath the hills sink in. Then, we made our way over to our main destination – the Shepherd of the Hills Trail of Lights. It didn’t take long before all the kids began shrieking with excitement.
“This was definitely worth the drive,” our 14-year-old exclaimed as we began weaving through the upward and downward trail.
With each turn was a new scene, featuring a Candyland forest, old western cheer and all of Santa’s helpers.
I vaguely remember driving through this enchanted trail with my parents and three siblings as a child, but what I didn’t forget was the magical aura it exhales.
Throughout the maze of bright wonder, our children didn’t fuss or fight. Instead, they happily enjoyed the experience together.
If you haven’t had a chance to witness the more than 28-year-old trail in person, I highly recommend taking the whole family. As our usually grumpy teenager said, it’s well worth the drive.
Driving through the Trail of Lights was a great way to kick off our Christmas celebrations.
