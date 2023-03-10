Have you been having trouble catching Zs lately? If sleep has been eluding you, it may be time to change your nighttime routine.
March 12-18 is Sleep Awareness Week, and there are plenty of ways to adjust your sleeping habits to improve your sleep health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more tips at cdc.gov/sleep/about_sleep/sleep_hygiene.html, but here are four steps to help you start sleeping better.
It’s important to make sure you’re going to sleep and waking up around the same time each day. Try not to treat the weekends as an exception and stick to your normal sleep schedule then, too. Creating and sticking to a routine isn’t always easy, but it will help improve your sleeping habits over time.
2. Create the right atmosphere.
Consider switching out the lighting in your bedroom for something dimmer, and if you have to use a night-light, make sure it’s not too bright. Limit your screen time before and in bed, and turn your screen’s brightness down. Your room should be a comfortable temperature and have a relaxing atmosphere to give your body the best sleeping experience possible.
3. Exercise during the day.
Physical activity during the day is another way to improve your sleep health. Whether it’s a workout routine you’ve been doing for months or you’re taking a 20-minute walk after work, exercising can help tire your body out and help you fall – and stay – asleep more easily at night.
4. Reconsider eating and drinking habits.
If you’re used to having a snack before bed, you might want to consider eating early to give your stomach time to settle before you sleep. Cutting out caffeine and alcohol before you go to bed will also help your body settle down and fall asleep more easily.
Getting a better night’s sleep can improve your overall health, so it’s important to assess your sleeping habits to see what adjustments you need to make. Learn more about sleep by visiting cdc.gov/sleep or visit thensf.org/sleep-awareness-week/ to read about the National Sleep Foundation’s mission during Sleep Awareness Week.
