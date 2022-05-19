Hello everyone.
The month of May is recognized in the United States as Mental Health Awareness Month. This observance has been taking place in our great country since 1949. The overall aim of Mental Health Awareness Month is to help eliminate the stigma and/or negative connotation associated with those who find themselves struggling with their mental well-being. Today, I want to share with you three ways to help improve your mental well-being.
The first way that we can work on improving our mental well-being is to commit to praying daily. As Christians, prayer should always be our first line of defense against any problem we face. The Bible says it best in Psalm 102:17, “He will respond to the prayer of the destitute; He will not despise their plea.” When you find yourself mentally or emotionally unstable, prayer can both slow you down and calm you down. It can slow you down from having knee jerk reactions, but it can also calm your nerves. Praying daily will always help improve your mental well-being.
The second way that we can work on improving our mental well-being is to refuse to suffer in silence. I recently shared with our local congregation that it is okay to not be okay. However, it is never okay to suffer in silence. If you need something, say something! The people around you are not mind readers and they, far too often, miss the warning signs of mental or emotional instability. Galatians 6:2 tells us to, “Carry each other’s burdens and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” God never intended for you to struggle alone. Improving your mental health means you refuse to suffer in silence.
The third way that we can work on improving our mental well-being is to exercise routinely. Never underestimate the benefits of routine exercise. Physical exercise has been known to reduce stress and anxiety. It also has been known to improve your mood. As we get older, one great advantage routine exercise adds is it helps to keep our minds sharp. 1 Corinthians 6:20 reminds us, “You were bought with at a price. Therefore, honor God with your bodies.” How do we honor God with our bodies? By taking care of them! By watching what we eat, getting enough sleep, and exercising routinely. Exercising routinely is a key component for improving our mental well-being.
Yes, the month of May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. We all can work to improve our mental well-being through praying daily, refusing to suffer in silence, and exercising routinely. I leave you today with this simple word of encouragement found in 3 John 1:2, “Dear friend, I pray that you may enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well.”
Blessings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.