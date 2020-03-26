In Times of Crisis
Hello everyone!
I have found out over the years that there is always a right way and a wrong way to handle a crisis. It really doesn’t matter if the crisis is big or small, there are things you can do to both minimize and maximize your exposure to it. Today, I want to share three things you can do during times of crisis to diminish your potential risk.
First of all, don’t be shocked! There is nothing in the Bible that suggests to us that following Jesus will always be a bed of roses. In fact, 1 Peter 4:12 states, “Dear friends, do not be surprised at the fiery ordeal that has come on you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you.” Peter makes it clear that it’s not uncommon for believers to go through trying times. In fact, we should expect for our faith to be tested from time to time. As Christians, we are not dismayed by moments of crisis. For we know that God is still in control.
Secondly, don’t run away! The Bible says it best in Proverbs 18:10, “The name of the LORD is a fortified tower, the righteous run to it and are safe.” Here are my questions for you. When you face a personal crisis, how do you normally respond? Does the crisis typically draw you closer to God, or does it push you further away from Him? Does the crisis motivate you to pray more, or does it discourage you into praying less? When you experience a sudden crisis in your life, I believe you have two basic options. You can choose to let the crisis defeat you or you can let the crisis help to further develop you. Always let the crisis lead you to God and never away from Him.
Thirdly, don’t forget to pray! I, for one, still believe in the undeniable power of prayer! I still believe that God answers prayer and that prayer changes lives. 2 Chronicles 7:14 sums it up best, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sins and will heal their land.” During this COVID-19 pandemic, I believe we should use good hygiene practices and I agree that social distancing is important. But I am also convinced that we need to give up our sinful habits and return to God with our whole heart.
Yes, there is always a right way and a wrong way to handle a crisis. If you want to handle a crisis in the correct manner, don’t be shocked, don’t run away, and don’t forget to pray! I leave you today with the words found in Psalms 46:1, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
Blessings!!!
