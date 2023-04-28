Dealing with the after-effects of a disaster can be overwhelming, Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB), said. Victims may not know where to start when trying to cope with the magnitude of the destruction. Such a daunting task can cause individuals and their families to feel a lot of emotional stress.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA), victims of a disaster experience various complicated emotions. There are healthy ways to cope with the emotional aftermath of a disaster or traumatic event.

