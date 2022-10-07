The current inflation rate is 8.3 percent, which brings two questions to my mind.

First, is inflation too high? That was the easy question. Just about everyone thinks it is, and the Federal Reserve is even on record saying that it believes the inflation rate should be 2 percent. The second question is tougher to answer. It is: how long will inflation remain above 2 percent? No one knows for sure and opinions vary widely. While economists can’t answer this question, they do know what is necessary for inflation to start moving toward the Fed’s 2 percent goal. Economists recognize that inflation won’t come down until people believe that it will. Or put another way, people’s expectations will be self-fulfilling.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.