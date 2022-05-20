My main priority when I entered the marble hallways of the State Capitol on my first day was to restore public trust to this vital arm of state government. I was the first treasurer to have been elected following the arrest and conviction of former Treasurer Martha Shoffner for bribery and receiving kickbacks from brokers.
Historically, the Treasury’s investment team would spend hours calling banks and negotiating rates for CDs (certificates of deposit). This was a time-consuming task that had the potential for favoritism.
To promote both transparency to the public and fairness among the banking institutions that we serve, I developed the Arkansas Transparent Treasury Auction program (ATTA). The program is a public online auction that banks participate in anonymously to bid on our CDs.
While my intention with this program was to provide transparency and fairness, we realized an unexpected perk: We saw increased rates of return since more banks were now able to compete.
Since the beginning, I’ve told my staff that “the way we’ve always done it” was no longer an explanation for how things would operate. I challenged them to look for new, innovative ways to improve the functions of every department within the State Treasury.
One of the major technological updates we made was creating two new interactive digital platforms for my staff to remotely process receipts and checks we receive from various local, state and federal agencies.
The Treasury processes upwards of $70 million per day in deposits. Historically, agency representatives had to hand-deliver checks and receipts. (The receipts direct the Treasury which account to deposit their funds into.)
Through the new Treasury Receiving Interactive Portal, or TRIP, more than 85 percent of receipts worth about $11 billion are now submitted electronically. Additionally, about 80 percent of the agencies we serve are now remotely depositing checks directly into the Treasury. This program, which we created internally, has greatly improved the efficiency of our operations.
Another technology we implemented improved the way we communicate with local governments.
A key function of my office is to send the 499 cities, counties and municipalities around the state their due amount of sales and use taxes and county and municipal aid funds. When I came into office, we were still using paper checks to do this.
We sought and received approval from the state legislature to begin transferring tax and municipal aid monies to cities and counties in real time via direct deposit. Previously, we had to rely on postal mail, which cost the taxpayers more than $20,000 annually.
We also totally revamped the Treasury’s website. I’ve said since I was first elected that Arkansans should be able to see everything our office does. So, I started putting every financial report we have available on our website (www.artreasury.gov).
This includes the daily cash flows; brokers we do business with; securities we purchase and their interest earned; the tax and aid amounts we distribute to municipalities; and assets for programs the Treasury administers, such as the Arkansas Brighter Future 529 Plan and the Arkansas ABLE plan for people with disabilities.
I ran for this office to restore public trust and improve transparency within the State Treasury. I have implemented innovative solutions and more efficient processes in every department. I’ve brought the Treasury up to speed on technology and created a solid operational foundation that the next treasurer can build upon.
Dennis Milligan is the Arkansas Treasurer of State.
