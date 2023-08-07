Opportunities for young Arkansans to learn more about government through first-hand experience and serve their communities are plentiful and worthwhile. Public service and civic engagement are incredibly important, which is why my staff and I provide multiple avenues for high school, college and graduate students to grow personally and professionally.

While school was out for the summer, Springdale’s Nora Shitandi had a front-row seat to a unique lesson on American government as a U.S. Senate Page. The rising high school senior said her experience in the prestigious program was one she wouldn’t forget.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.