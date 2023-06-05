Students are clearing out their lockers and signing yearbooks as teachers grade final exams and close the classroom door for the final time this school year. While their attention is turning to summer, my staff is already preparing for fall and getting ready for our next Congressional Youth Cabinet (CYC).

This program is an initiative to help inspire a passion for public service among Arkansas youth and involve the next generation in the legislative process including crafting legislation to support immediate and future needs within our state and nationally. Launched in 2017, we’ve welcomed high school juniors from all across The Natural State to the program to encourage civic engagement and develop an interest in public service.

