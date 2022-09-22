Whether we realize it or not, connecting people to God is an essential part of the Christian experience. God expects his children to expand our reach beyond our current social circle, while intentionally building a good rapport with people who are outside of our current circle of influence. Therefore, it is imperative that we are intentional in our connections and interactions with others. Today I want to look at three biblical ways to be intentional in your connections.

The first way to be intentional in your connections is being present in the moment. Being present in the moment basically means being actively engaged in what is going on around you. It also means reducing distractions so you can remain focused. I like the way King Solomon puts it in Proverbs 4:25: “Let your eyes look directly forward, and your gaze be straight before you.” In other words, intentional connections often take place the moment you decide to turn down the background noise of distractions and fully engage with the person in front of you.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.