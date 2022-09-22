Whether we realize it or not, connecting people to God is an essential part of the Christian experience. God expects his children to expand our reach beyond our current social circle, while intentionally building a good rapport with people who are outside of our current circle of influence. Therefore, it is imperative that we are intentional in our connections and interactions with others. Today I want to look at three biblical ways to be intentional in your connections.
The first way to be intentional in your connections is being present in the moment. Being present in the moment basically means being actively engaged in what is going on around you. It also means reducing distractions so you can remain focused. I like the way King Solomon puts it in Proverbs 4:25: “Let your eyes look directly forward, and your gaze be straight before you.” In other words, intentional connections often take place the moment you decide to turn down the background noise of distractions and fully engage with the person in front of you.
The second way to be intentional in your connections is by making hospitality a habit. Being hospitable simply means, “to be friendly and welcoming to guest and visitors.” I love the way 1 Peter 4:9 explains it: “Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling.” Intentional connections of hospitality begin with greeting people warmly and being willing to initiate conversations. Many hospitable people also host events from time to time. Yes, hospitality plays a big part in intentional connections.
The third way to be intentional in your connections is to simply be yourself. All of us need a close circle of trusted friends that we can share openly. The Bible says it best in James 5:16: “Therefore confess your sins to each other and pray for each other so that you may be healed. The prayer of the righteous person is powerful and effective.” We all need at least one credible person we can decompress and openly share our hurts, fears, and mistakes with, a person who will take our concerns to God in prayer. Intentional connections include being your authentic self. Also, possessing the ability to share what is going on in your life without fear.
Yes, I truly believe God is calling for his children to expand our reach beyond our current social circle, while intentionally building a good rapport with people who are outside of our current circle of influence. Three of the best ways to do so are to be present in the moment, make hospitality a habit, and to simply be yourself. I leave you with the words of urgency spoken by Jesus in Luke 14:23: “Then the master told his servant, go out to the roads and country lanes and compel them to come in, so that my house will be full.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.