The first day of school is quickly approaching. While this is an exciting time of year, for parents unsure and hesitant of having their kids return to in person learning, this also is a stressful time. Making the switch to a different education option is an important step for families. For those considering full-time online school, there are some key things to consider before you determine if virtual education is the right fit for your child and family.
Understand the parent’s role. If parents enroll their student in a full-time online school, they can expect to have an active role in their child’s daily learning experience. As Learning Coaches, Arkansas Connections Academy parents help teachers provide the support and structure students need to make sure they have a daily and consistent routine. As core members of their child’s learning team, they are the motivators and play a vital role in their student’s daily success.
Students work with state-certified teachers. Arkansas Connections Academy teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and to use the online learning tools to deliver support and instruction. In our 2020-21 Parent Satisfaction Survey, 89 percent of parents agreed that teachers improve the learning experience. Parents do not have the added pressure of giving instruction, instead parents work closely with teachers to help keep students on track.
Understand the students’ responsibilities. Students spend part of their day logged into their online classroom, with younger students spending less time logged on than older students. There are engaging lessons, assignments, projects, tests and more with deadlines for students to meet. Teachers are available to provide support and guidance if students need help at any time.
The school day is flexible. Some families make the switch full-time online school because they can schedule their day as they see fit. While some Live Lessons have required attendance, students can do their schoolwork at whatever time works best for them. The flexibility gives students the opportunity to do things such as practice a sport, pursue a hobby, volunteer and more. This is also ideal for students who like to work at their own pace, whether they need more time for certain subjects or like to work ahead.
Additionally, the flexibility of learning at home also opens the door for more quality family time. While balancing work and school at home can be challenging, 84 percent of parents say their family has gotten closer with their children learning at home, according to the recent U.S. Parent Pulse Report study by Pearson and Connections Academy.
Some students are looking forward to going back to in person instruction, but others have found that online learning is the right fit for them. Making the choice to move to a different education option can seem like a daunting task, but understanding how the school works is key to deciding if it’s a good fit for your student and family. In the 2020-21 Parent Satisfaction Survey, 90 percent of parents stated that their children are satisfied with the program and are making good progress.
To learn more about the school, register for an online information session or start the enrollment process, visit www.Arkansas ConnectionsAcademy.com.
Melissa Curiel is an eighth-grade English and literature teacher at Arkansas Connections Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.