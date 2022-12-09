Is there a Santa Claus?
Is there a Santa Claus?
Our enlightened youngsters ask –
And then they find it’s their parents,
Who wear the “Santa” mask.
But, come on now, really,
And do not scoff.
For those parents have managed through the years
To pull Christmas off.
So, yes, there is a Santa Claus,
It’s parents who give us not just gifts,
But their love and devotion down through time
And continue to give hearts a lift.
They work very hard to fill
Their own Christmas list,
Requests the family members make
And it’s worth it all to them
When they see wonder in their children’s eyes, make no mistake.
Yes, there is a Santa Claus
Who lives in hearts and minds today,
For only parents can truly know what exactly are the right gifts
Packed into Santa’s sleigh.
Is there really a Santa Claus?
Yes, indeed there is.
Parents willing to work even two jobs
To make sure no one is missed.
For Santa Claus is just a guise,
So hang a stocking for Mom and Dad,
Who are the real-life heroes
And deserve a halo instead.
So is there a Santa Claus?
The answer is yes, yes, yes.
For who better than parents can successfully embark
Each year upon the Christmas quest?
