Brothers and sisters, I’m not judging anyone or pointing my finger at anyone because only God sees and knows everything we do. He will judge us of our sins because He sees the good and the evil things we do. So come out of the dark places of your life because those dark places will send you to hell.
Let’s define the word “hell”. Now hell is a place you choose to go because you choose not to hear and obey what God has to say to you. Hell is a place of eternal punishment for the unbelievers. Hell is a place where you will be tormented in flames, a place of suffering everlasting punishment. Hell is a place of torment and destruction. Guess what? Jesus died so we can spend eternity in Heaven! That’s IF you choose to. Jesus has already paid the price with His precious blood. Now there is no reason for anyone to go to hell! Not unless they choose to.
God has provided a way for us to avoid hell and that’s His Son, Jesus. Why, brothers and sisters, choose hell over Heaven?! So many people that are no longer with us today wish they had chosen Heaven instead of hell! You must understand, hell is a place of NO RETURN! Once you are there, there is no way out! Just think about that... I think about the rich man in Luke16:24, how he opened up his eyes in hell. That’s what’s going to happen to a lot of people in this day and time. Yes, brothers and sisters, hell is a real place and it’s no joke. Hell will not be a place where you go and sit back and drink beer and gin and try to forget about what’s going on around you.
Hell will not be a place where you smoke weed or crack. It will be a place of souls burning and smoking. Hell will not be a place where you can sit around and have sex all day long. No, brothers and sisters, it won’t be none of the above. Hell is a place the real you, your soul will burn forever and ever. Nonstop! The Bible describes hell as a place where the lost people will go.
Question? Are you lost? Just ask yourself that question. Don’t tell me you’re lost! You need to be talking to Jesus and He already knows you are lost. He’s just waiting on you to ask Him to forgive you of your sins. Because He is the only one who can save you. Amen?
In closing, Heaven and hell are real places. When you die or if Jesus comes back first, our soul will spend eternity in one or the other place. I beg you! Don’t be like the rich man in Luke 16 and spend eternity in hell!
But be like Lazarus and spend eternity in Heaven.. SO IT IS, IT IS SO... Amen...
