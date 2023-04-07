In the ABC News interview last Sunday where he announced he is running for president, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, “I’m running because I believe that I am the right time for America, the right candidate for our country and its future.”
Hutchinson’s wording was slightly awkward, which can happen with anyone making an unrehearsed comment, but we all know what he meant, so let’s build off it.
Hutchinson, 72, is running to be president for this time using a political philosophy from a different one. He is a Reagan Republican and a product of the 1960s-80s whose philosophy is based on limited government, law and order, a strong defense, American leadership in world affairs, and traditional values. He thinks the country’s institutions can be bettered, but he believes in them and resists efforts to tear them down. As a young man, he was a Republican when most Arkansans weren’t, but certain concepts related to God and country were generally accepted. Republicans and Democrats weren’t enemies then and in some cases were indistinguishable.
If there is one word that might describe Hutchinson’s political philosophy and governing style, it might be “restraint.” During his eight years as governor, he practiced a pragmatic, conservative politics. In fact, the word “restraint” would describe him personally – his lifestyle, his words, his actions, even his appearance.
Times have changed. The shared ideas and norms that governed American politics in his formative years have broken down. Republicans and Democrats have moved apart and these days rarely govern in a bipartisan fashion in Washington, except on rare occasions that usually involve spending money the government doesn’t have.
His Republican Party, meanwhile, has moved away from him, particularly when it comes to international affairs, where an isolationist streak is developing. These days, it is led – in fact dominated – by former President Trump. Whatever one believes about him, surely we can all agree the word “restraint” would not be the best word to describe him.
Trump came to power because he was a man of his time. In this divided and distracted society, the way to the top in politics and show business (which aren’t so different) goes through not only getting people’s attention, as Hutchinson did briefly on Sunday, but in keeping it. To do that, you might have to feed the beast continually by appealing to people’s passions, often pitting one segment of society against another. Trump is the master of that, and his most likely Republican contender, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is very good.
Hutchinson doesn’t feed the beast. He’s built somewhat of a national brand as what he called the “non-Trump” candidate, but as he told interviewer Jon Karl, he won’t go so far as to call himself the “anti-Trump” one. He told Karl voters want common sense, “consistent conservatism” (a phrase he used twice) and “optimism about our great country.”
“I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America and not simply appeal to our worst instincts,” he said.
What the United States has been becoming isn’t healthy and probably isn’t sustainable, so one of two things will happen. Either the country is on a permanent path to a bad place, or it’s on a pendulum that eventually will swing back. No one can know for certain which of the two it is, and if it’s the latter, no one can know when that swing will occur.
If Hutchinson is to get any traction at all, he’ll have to hope Americans, particularly Republicans, are weary of the current political climate’s chaos, divisiveness, vulgarity, anger, and general nonsense. He’ll have to hope they want a president who doesn’t demand so much of our attention and instead does boring things like practice pragmatic, conservative politics marked by limited government, law and order, a strong defense and traditional values.
Hutchinson said the political climate is unpredictable. He’ll have to hope that voters say, “It’s time for restraint and consistent conservatism again.”
He’ll have to hope the pendulum is poised to swing back the other direction, and that he’ll be ready ride it to the White House. We’ll see.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
