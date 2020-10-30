Hello everyone.
I pray and hope all is well, in Jesus’ name. As we pass through this journey called LIFE we are going to go through some up and down days. We are going to have some bad days and some good days.
Whatever day you are having, invite Jesus to go through it with you. Don’t go through your day without Jesus. Every morning you wake up, thank God for allowing you to wake up. Thank Him for touching you with the finger of love. Thank Him for His oxygen we breathe when He allows us to inhale and exhale. Thank God for putting you in your right mind. Thank Him for the activity of your limbs.
Brothers and sisters, I can go on all day long thanking God for all He has done and all He is going to do. You know why? Because God is good and there is none like Him. God loves us and He wants us to have his best and His best is Jesus. That’s the kind of God we serve.
He’s the God of love, He loves us so much He sent His Son. Jesus from Heaven to earth to help us get through this journey called LIFE. Yes, we need Jesus every day of our life. It’s because of Him we are alive today. Thank you, Jesus for all You have done and all You are going to do in our life. Can I get an AMEN?!
As we pass through this journey called LIFE, we should live our life obedient and pleasing to God. That’s if you want to go to Heaven. Let me tell you this now, there are only two places we can go when this life is over. 1. Heaven and 2. hell ... It’s up to you where you spend life after this life.
Believe it or not, God wants you to spend it with Him in Heaven, so He provided a way for us to spend life in Heaven with Him. And that way is through Jesus Christ. John 14:6 reads “Jesus said, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.” I don’t know about you, my reservation for Heaven has already been accepted in Jesus’ name. And by faith my name is in the Book of Life.
What about you? Have you made reservations for Heaven? Has your name already been written in the Book of Life, in Jesus’ name? Is your name in the Book of Life? I want to stop here and ask everyone to just think about that. I want to close with Revelation 20:12-15. It reads:
“And I saw the dead, great and small, standing before the throne, and books were opened. Another book was opened, which is the Book of Life. The dead were judged according to what they had done as recorded in the books. The sea gave up the dead that were in it, and death and hades gave up the dead that were in them, and each person was judged according to what he had done. Then death and hades were thrown into the lake of fire. The lake of fire is the second death. If anyone’s name was not found written in the Book of Life, he was thrown into the lake of fire.”
This verse is telling us that we can’t live our life down here on earth anyway we want to and expect to get into Heaven. It’s telling us it has to be God’s way, that’s IF you want to get into Heaven. It’s telling us God sees everything we are doing, the good and the bad. And it will be recorded in one of those books in Heaven.
In other words, you aren’t going to pull the wool over God’s eyes and think you are going to get into Heaven living the way you want to live down here on earth. This verse is telling us that every last one of us are going to be standing before Jesus to be judged. It doesn’t matter who you are, we all will stand before Jesus when it’s all over with. In other words, Jesus has the last word! This verse also lets us know that Jehovah God is in control of Heaven and earth!
So, if you think you can live any way you want to down here on this earth, you’re going to be in for a big surprise when your name is NOT found in the Book of Life. SO IT IS, IT IS SO ... In Jesus’ name, Amen ...
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
