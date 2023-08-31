As a Christian, I believe it is my duty and my responsibility to speak up and speak out when I see or hear something that is totally un-Godly and un-Christlike, especially when it is not in the best interest of our country.

Several weeks ago, I was watching television one evening and there were two beautiful women sitting on a couch together. In a moment they looked at each other and, before I could say “johnny apple seed,” they were in a long and passionate kiss that lasted for almost a minute. To be honest, this just made me sick, as this was a deliberate way to send a message to thousands and thousands of young girls that this was acceptable behavior.

