As a Christian, I believe it is my duty and my responsibility to speak up and speak out when I see or hear something that is totally un-Godly and un-Christlike, especially when it is not in the best interest of our country.
Several weeks ago, I was watching television one evening and there were two beautiful women sitting on a couch together. In a moment they looked at each other and, before I could say “johnny apple seed,” they were in a long and passionate kiss that lasted for almost a minute. To be honest, this just made me sick, as this was a deliberate way to send a message to thousands and thousands of young girls that this was acceptable behavior.
The reason I know this is because they did not use ugly or homely girls, or even those who were average, rather they used drop-dead beautiful girls. Now, before you turn me off or get mad at me, let me say that as a Christian I love all people, including these two beautiful women. However, I do not have to like their behavior. To be sure, they have a “right” to do this, but I also have a right to call them out on it if I disagree with what they are doing. What they do in the privacy of their own home is one thing, but if their motivation is to influence other girls to accept or embrace their lifestyle, that is an entirely different matter.
Any born-again Christian knows that God is love, and people who are involved in the great number of mass shootings and other forms of violence do not have love for others. To my way of thinking, as Christians we have sat back for too long and watched our country being destroyed by Godless people who could care less about their fellow man, our children, our nation and the heritage of America that made us the most powerful nation in the history of mankind. If we are going to leave future generations with a great country, we must take a stand for truth, honesty and decency, and do it NOW!
I remember doing a column several years ago titled, “You Can’t Sink Half a Ship.” In this case the ship is America, and if it goes down, every person on it goes down with it. I know there are people who won’t like what I am saying, and I am sorry, it’s not my nature to intentionally offend anyone, but we are in a critical time in our nation’s history where we must either fish or cut bait. If you consider yourself a Christian, will you join me in taking a stand for the best things in life that only come from a God who loves us and will bless our nation when we truly honor Him?
There is a verse of scripture that says what I am trying to say better than I ever could, even if I had a thousand years to do it. It can be found in 11 Chronicles 7:14: “If My people which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
In closing, let me say that I see many good signs of things that are happening in our nation today. By nature, I am an eternal optimist and I look for the best in my personal situation and my surroundings. I love America and think we have the best country in the world. I want it to still be here for my children and grandchildren.
