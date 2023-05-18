Good morning everyone. Jesus is the one who was and is to come. He is the mighty and holy God. Jesus is the one who died on a Roman cross. He went to hell and took the keys from Satan, relieving him of the power of hell, death and the grave.
Jesus remained in the grave for three days. On the third day, he rose with all power in his hands. He walked the earth for 40 days then ascended into heaven where he sits at the right hand of the throne of God. Jesus is alive and well. He reigns as king of kings and Lord of lords. It is Jesus who we will stand before when judgement time comes. It is Jesus who will declare, “depart from me because I never knew you” or “enter into eternal rest.” Brothers and sisters, get to know Jesus for yourself, do not wait for someone else.
Read your Bible and get an understanding of who he is because we will all stand before him for ourselves. There will be no excuses when we stand before Jesus. Get right with him before you die or before the rapture takes place. No matter the order, make sure you get your relationship right with the Lord. One thing I know for sure, Jesus is coming back for his children who lived for him to rescue them from this corrupt world.
Someone once said to me, “I have been hearing Jesus was coming back since I was a little girl, and He has not returned yet.” The reason God has not returned is because he is giving us time to get right with him. The Bible says, “No man knows the day or the hour when the son of man will return.” It also states, “Jesus will come like a thief in the night.” So, be ready whenever he returns. God uses those he chooses to warn of his return. Do not get angry with the messenger, they are only doing as God instructed.
I have been called to sound the alarm of the return of Christ. Whatever Jesus has called you to do, be sure to do it because one day he is soon to return. In closing, God loves you and demonstrated his love by sending his son Jesus to die for us. Brothers and sisters, do not take the love of God for granted. Give your life to him, make him your Lord and savior. Trust him with your soul if you have not already done so.
