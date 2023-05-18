Good morning everyone. Jesus is the one who was and is to come. He is the mighty and holy God. Jesus is the one who died on a Roman cross. He went to hell and took the keys from Satan, relieving him of the power of hell, death and the grave.

Jesus remained in the grave for three days. On the third day, he rose with all power in his hands. He walked the earth for 40 days then ascended into heaven where he sits at the right hand of the throne of God. Jesus is alive and well. He reigns as king of kings and Lord of lords. It is Jesus who we will stand before when judgement time comes. It is Jesus who will declare, “depart from me because I never knew you” or “enter into eternal rest.” Brothers and sisters, get to know Jesus for yourself, do not wait for someone else.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.