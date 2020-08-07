Black Lives Matter and Law Enforcement have one of the hardest jobs in America without adequate support. These things are not mutually exclusive and, in fact, go hand in hand with the need for greater appreciation in our city.
Within the past few weeks we have seen a tremendous amount of praise, support, anger, hate, displeasure and passion from both sides of the equation. We’ve seen nationally, a system exposed for the reality and perception that law enforcement has time and time again, shown a bias toward Black men. We’ve even seen these events play out in our own backyard of Conway.
While I could share personal stories, quotes and even statistics that could bend all sides of the narrative, I’ll stand firm in this – the way police and communities engage needs to change. Police Reform isn’t a new topic. In fact, we’ve seen this proposal on the national level for the past 35 years.
Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Donald Trump have all had bills and policies that adversely effect the way law enforcement is presented to our communities.
Law Enforcement deserves more training, law enforcement deserves more funding, and even more than support, law enforcement needs an overhaul on the internal culture around mental health. In a time where many are yelling to defund the police, I think we should put more money into broadening the scope of the law enforcement budget.
Personally, I think law enforcement are overworked and underpaid. I think many times they are called to handle issues that they are not adequately trained to handle. What would happen if with our investment in law enforcement we created a new officer, who not only completes the police training academy but also is equipped with a degree in social work? Imagine how those human interactions would change if a certified police officer now is trained in human relations. Emergency Calls involving domestic violence, drug addiction and homelessness would certainly look a lot different. This new officer could not only be the officer of the future, it would help construct the change we need to see in our communities. If done correctly, Conway could serve as the model of what community policing looks like; we could effectively and humanely lower crime by putting people who need help in the hands of those who are able to provide it.
There is a long-standing history of negative interactions between Black people and law enforcement in the South – the Slave Police, the Reconstruction Era, Jim Crow laws, national War on Drugs and, most recently, the 1994 Crime Bill. Many minority communities are living with the rampage of the 1994 crime bill. So many of these negative police philosophies are drawn from that piece of legislation.
Imagine if the only interactions you ever had with police as a youngster are when they took your dad to jail for selling drugs, or your cousin away for stealing. As a kid, you tend to not know what your loved ones are really doing; you just admire them. Automatically, you’d assume in your youth that police are bad because your introduction to them is when they’re taking away your loved ones.
So early on, police interactions in many of the impoverished ZIP codes of America are not just negative perceptions, but traumatic experiences. Community policing is important for the progression of our communities, and it relies heavily on us, as citizens, to begin to extend an olive branch to repair broken relationships and usher in true reform through training, transparency and truth.
Jimmy Warren is a community activist who was appointed to the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas by Gov. Asa Hutchinson upon its formation.
