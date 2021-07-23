Brothers and sisters I want to start off with what we are currently up against. We are fighting against Satan and his demon army. Ephesians 6:12 (TPT) states: “Your hand-to-hand combat is not with human beings, but with the highest principalities and authorities operating in rebellion under the heavenly realms.[a] For they are a powerful class of demon-gods[b] and evil spirits that hold[c] this dark world in bondage.”
In this day and time, we need Jesus, because we are living in a sin sick world. Satan is the god of this world; he is the prince and power of the earthly realm. I often sit and observe conversations between individuals; they speak and act as if they will not be judged by the king of kings and lord of lords, Jesus Christ the righteous one. They live their lives the way they feel best suits them: living with no regard of the consequences of their wrongdoing. You can refer to me as being toxic or judgemental, but that is not the case. My goal is to introduce you to Jesus, the only one who can save us from living a life of sin in this world of chaos. You see that is why I talk about Jesus the way I do. I talk about him because he is the only way to heaven. He is the way the truth and the life. Believe it or not, I have relatives and friends who are living in sin and refuse to live the life God wants them to live. Brothers and sisters you can not live apart from the word of God and expect to enter heaven. You cannot live an epicurean lifestyle and expect God to reward you with the gift of heaven. If you plan to go to heaven with the blessings of God, it has to be done on God’s terms and his terms only. The way you live on earth is the determining factor on whether you go to heaven or hell. God is not going to twist any of our arms to persuade us to live for him. He will not make you stop living a life of sin. The God I serve is a good, good God. He does not force himself on anyone, he is a gentleman. He wants you to repent of your sins and come to him. He wants to save you from this sin sick world we are living in. Those of you who are reading this article who are christians, we have a job to do, which is to bind all the works of the devil (Matthew 16:18-19). 1 John 5:4-5 states, “For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith. Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God?” Yes, brothers and sisters we have Jesus to help us overcome this world. You must believe that Jesus is the son of God, and he will do just as he says he will do. Yes, it is time for you to give your life to Jesus. It is time to make him your lord and savior. It does not matter if you agree with me or not, Jesus is coming back to this sin sick world and taking His people back with him to heaven. The question is, will you be going back with him? Think about it for a minute. Are you properly prepared? Are you rapture ready? If not, my friends get right with Jesus because he is about to come back to gather his children and take them home with him. Do not get caught like those who were in the day of Noah. Warning after warning they refused to believe the flood was coming. They continued with their day to day lives, living in a manner not pleasing to the Lord and only eight people and the animals survived. Matthew 25:13 states: “Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of Man cometh.” That is right brothers and sisters, that day is coming. Woe to those who are not prepared for the return of Jesus. All I can say to each of you is, if you are not in the will of God, there is still time for you to change. If you have never accepted Jesus as your lord and savior you are out of his will. If you have not been baptized you are out of his will. I can go on and on about the will of God, but I will end with this. God loves you and sent his son Jesus to die for you and his spirit lives forever and ever.
So it is, it is so.
