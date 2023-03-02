Brothers and sisters, I want to start off with what we are currently up against. We are fighting against Satan and his demon army. Ephesians 6:12 (TPT) states: “Your hand-to-hand combat is not with human beings, but with the highest principalities and authorities operating in rebellion under the heavenly realms.[a] For they are a powerful class of demon-gods[b] and evil spirits that hold[c] this dark world in bondage.”

In this day and time, we need Jesus, because we are living in a sin-sick world. Satan is the god of this world; he is the prince and power of the earthly realm. I often sit and observe conversations between individuals; they speak and act as if they will not be judged by the king of kings and Lord of lords, Jesus Christ the righteous one. They live their lives the way they feel best suites them: living with no regard of the consequences of their wrongdoing. You can refer to me as being toxic or judgemental, but that is not the case. My goal is to introduce you to Jesus, the only one who can save us from living a life of sin in this world of chaos. You see that is why I talk about Jesus the way I do. I talk about him because he is the only way to heaven. He is the way the truth and the life. Believe it or not, I have relatives and friends who are living in sin and refuse to live the life God wants them to live. Brothers and sisters, you cannot live apart from the word of God and expect to enter heaven. You cannot live an epicurean lifestyle and expect God to reward you with the gift of heaven. If you plan to go to heaven with the blessings of God, it has to be done on God’s terms and his terms only.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.