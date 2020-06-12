Matthew 24:37-39 reads: “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.”
Brothers and sisters, I want you to think about the title God gave me. The day and hour is unknown to all men just like it was when Noah built the Ark. The same thing is taking place. Now people are out doing their own thing, turning their back on God and saying to God; I’ll live the way I want to live.” Oh how they forgot! It was God that gave them life! If it weren’t for Jesus we wouldn’t be here today. Our life doesn’t belong to us, it belongs to God. Without You, God, we can do nothing. Without You, we are nothing! Thank You, God, for Your Son Jesus. What I’m trying to say is, some people are being disobedient to Almighty God. I want to say this, any time you disobey God and do things your way, you are telling God He is wrong and this is the way it should be, this is the way I’m going to live and not your way! Have mercy on their soul, God. When you look at the world today it’s full of racism, lying, false witnesses, killing, stealing, kids not obeying their parents and more. It’s full of worshippers of other gods, husbands and wives cheating on each other, it goes on and on. Yes, just like it was in the day of Noah. Brothers and sisters, Jesus is coming back soon. The only thing it’s doing is that life is repeating itself from generation to generation, over and over again. Brothers and sisters, like I said in my title, it won’t be water, but fire this time! I want everyone to think about this old world and how it has taken a turn for the worse.
We need to think about how much God really loves us. Only HE can get us through this world we are living in. So let’s put our trust and hope in Him! If you’ve never trusted Jesus as your Lord and Savior, do it today! Repent and ask for forgiveness! We never know what tomorrow may bring! This could be our last day on earth! Always lift up your family in prayer. Pray that they will ask God to change them from their sinful life-style they are living in.
Because sin leads to death and God hates sin but He loves the sinners. And that’s just what we are, sinners. Until we meet again, stay safe, stay prayed up, because God is the same God before this pandemic, during the pandemic, and after this pandemic. In other words, He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. SO IT IS, IT IS SO.... Amen...
