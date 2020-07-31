Good day, brothers and sisters. This is the day the Lord has made, so let us rejoice and be glad in it! Amen?!...
1 Thessalonians 5:18 reads: give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. I thank God for the good times and the not so good time. I thank God I’m still here, and it’s all because of Jesus! My health may not be how I want it to be, but I thank God I’m still here. I thank and give Jesus all the glory for allowing me to see another day. I could have been dead sleeping in my grave.
But God said different. You know, He didn’t have to wake me up this morning, but He did and I thank Him for it. I thank Jesus for keeping me safe in His arms. I thank You, Jesus, for being a good good good God. The one and only true living God. I thank You, Jesus, for what You did at Calvary Cross. You died and got up out of the grave in three days with all power in Your hands. God, I thank You for sending Your Loving Son, Jesus because without Him I would not be here today. It’s because of Him I no longer have problems with drugs, alcohol, and women. Which, were my addictions back in the day. I thank You, Jesus when I asked You to take my addictions from me, You did it! Just like that! It didn’t take You one or two days, You took them away the very minute I asked You.
Brothers and sisters, He did it for me, He can do it for you! Because God is no respecter of a person. He loves us and wants us free from all our addictions. Jesus, I thank You for taking my place on the cross. By the way, when you ask Him to take your addictions from you, mean it from your heart!. You must understand, when I pray and thank Jesus, I don’t mean to sound selfish. But I need to talk to Jesus one on one every chance I get. I need Him and you need Him. So spend some time, one on one with Him.
He wants to hear your voice. Some of you may think I’m crazy talking to Jesus and bragging on Him. But that’s OK! I’m not ashamed to let people know I am in love with Jesus. I thank You, Jesus, for saving a sinner like me. And I will continue to give You glory and honor, because You are worthy. You died for the sins of the whole world. God, I pray for those who continue living in their sins and not asking You for forgiveness. They must understand, You are the only one who can forgive sin. Amen? In closing, if you want to be saved, pray this simple prayer: Lord Jesus, I’m a sinner. Forgive me of all my sins. Come into my heart and save me. Wash me white as snow. Cleanse me from all my unrighteousness. I thank You, Jesus, for saving my soul from a burning hell. Romans 10:9 reads: If thou shall confess with thou mouth the Lord Jesus, and shall believe in thy heart that God has raised Him from the dead, thou shall be saved. Romans 10:13 reads: For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord, shall be saved. SO IT IS, IT IS SO...
