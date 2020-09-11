Hello everyone! God is so good to us. He loves us so much that He sent His loving Son, Jesus to die for our sins. The sins of the whole world.
I don’t know about you, but I personally thank God for sending His Son, Jesus into this sinful world. I thank Him for saving a sinner like me. I thank You, Jesus for saving a sinner like me. If no one else says “Thank You”, I’ll say Thank You for them.
Now, some of you will never understand me and what I write about. But that’s ok. On the other hand, there are some of you who understand me and where I’m coming from. Just don’t forget it’s not about me, it’s about Jesus. Some of you compliment me and tell me how much you enjoy my articles and I thank God for you.
Once again, it’s not about me, it’s about Jesus. It’s because of Him that I am saved so I can write for Him. It’s all about His grace and mercy. Now for those of you who will never understand where I’m coming from when I write, once again it’s ok. I say to you again, it’s about Jesus and not me. That’s why I always ask you to get to know Jesus for yourself, because only He can save you. If you like my writing or not, I can’t save you and I don’t have a Heaven or hell to put you in. It’s all about Jesus, God’s loving Son, who died for your sins and my sins. So, don’t follow me, follow Jesus!
When I write I’m not judging anyone or trying to make you think I’m better than you, because I’m not. I’m just like you. I’m a sinner in need of a savior to save me. And that savior’s name is JESUS! The Bible says all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. When I invite you to Church, it’s for a reason and that reason is for you to learn about Jesus, the only one who can save you from that place called hell.
Every last one of us needs Jesus, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. He’s the only one who can provide all of our needs at one time. Jesus, the God who sits high and looks low! Jesus, sits high above the earth and there is nothing or no one above Him. He’s Almighty God and there is no God before Him, beside Him, or above Him. He is Almighty God! He’s the one and only true living God.
Now if you are serving any other god, that god is false and is dead. Brothers and sisters, get to know Jesus while you are living and have the chance to because there’s coming a day when every knee will bow and every tongue will confess to the glory of God that He IS Lord. (Roman’s 14:11) Now, it talks about every knee that’s in Heaven, on earth, and beneath the earth will bow and the same with every tongue, every tongue will confess. In other words, that’s every man, woman, boy and girl and the devil and his demons will bow and confess that He (Jesus) is Lord!
So, you can bow now or bow later, but one thing for sure, YOU WILL BOW. So, don’t think you won’t. It doesn’t matter if you are a believer or not, you will bow. It doesn’t matter who or what you claim to be, you will cover your face and head and bow to Jesus. the King of Kings and Lord of Lord’s. Amen??
Now in closing, I want to give a shout out to my pastor: Frank H. Stewart and his lovely wife, First Lady Jacqueline Y. Stewart. I love you guys. Thank you for putting up with me and guiding me to Jesus. I thank God for the both of you. You are truly one in God and you are God-sent. Thank you for hearing from God and obeying Him and starting the Church in Conway and in Little Rock. Love you guys. SO IT IS, IT IS SO! ... Amen ...
Contact Marcus at mchandler2011@hotmail.com or 501-908-9507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.