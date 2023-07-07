Facebook reminded me on this day in 2012 (this day meaning July 7, the day I am writing this) – I’d been hired to work at the newspaper as a sports reporter but hadn’t started yet.
My wife snapped a photo of me sitting in Starbucks reading a newspaper. She captioned it “future sports reporter.”
I remember what I was thinking while I looked at that newspaper.
“I guess I better look at the sports page for a change.”
When I was hired, the previous sports guy had just resigned. I had gone in looking for more freelance work since I’d been contributing a column for a few years by then. The editor Mike Roark asked me if I could write about sports. At the time, the only sport I really knew much about was football, since I’d played it growing up. I wanted to write so badly for a living, I just said, “I can write about anything.”
The publisher at the time, David Meadows, asked me the same question again. I had my canned answer: I can write about anything ready to go (read: desperate lie).
Somehow, it worked. They handed me the reigns right before the annual football preview special section, so I was thrown to the wolves, so to speak.
It was trial by fire. And believe me when I say that the first year of sports reporting was a lot of WINGING IT.
A true fake it-until-you-make-it type of scenario.
Several people kept me from sinking. Sean Ingram made sure I didn’t publish anything too stupid. And Mickey DuVall, the voice of the Cyclones, answered any question I had and more or less taught me how to cover the sports I hadn’t had much experience in by proxy.
I listened to his broadcasts and watched his Youtube videos quite a lot when I wasn’t at the games myself.
Now I’m the editor of the same paper wishing I had more time to write about sports again. Of course, I fell in love with the stuff. How could you not? When you’re in the thick of the highs and lows of young athletes on the field or court, it’s infectious.
I guess I’m feeling nostalgic today.
You’ll have to excuse me.
One thing I have learned over the years is that nostalgia is a powerful drug. The good old days keep shifting. The moments of your life, happy and sad, have an undercurrent of beauty. Because they happened to you. They shaped you. Every day is the good old days.
Travis Simpson is the editor of The Courier newspaper in Russellville. His debut novel, Strong Like You, comes out in Spring of 2024. He can be reached at tsimpson@couriernews.com.
