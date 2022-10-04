Medicare Annual Election Period is upon on us once again, as we near and get closer with each day I wanted to once again remind you of new federal laws or guidelines all Medicare agents must follow starting Oct. 1,2022.
Medicare agents will be required to read you this disclosure statement within the first 60 seconds of each phone call regardless if the call is inbound or outbound.
“We do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to those plans we do offer in your area. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-Medicare to get information on all of your options.”
While the disclosure statement might seem a bit ridiculous to most of us, keep in mind that you will also be recorded as well. CMS, The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, also requires every Medicare insurance agent to now record phone calls coming into your agent as well as when your Medicare agent makes an outbound call, if it has anything to do with setting or scheduling your appointment or discussing your new or old plan.
These new laws were implemented in the effort to protect you. With all the illegal activity with agents calling Medicare Advantage people, the JJ’s and Joes on the TV commercials and the call centers blindly transferring you to agents all over the country, there has been an enormous amount of people changing their plans throughout the entire year and placed on plans they never intended being placed on. These high rate of plan changes outside the AEP cause a red flag to be raised with CMS and caused these new laws. Compliant Medicare agents, are very cautious when placing their clients on new plans. There could be repercussions to the agent if their clients disenroll from their Medicare Advantage Health Plans within the first three months of their new plan. This is known as an early disenrollment in the Medicare world and the very reason for the new regulations.
I feel confident that all compliant Medicare agents will follow these new laws that are imposed on us, as we have always followed the rules that are given to us, but I have heard agents boldly state they will not read the disclosure statement or record the call and they plan to continue to conduct business as usual and keep making these illegal phone calls without the client’s permission. I personally have added a new phone system that will allow me to be able to compliantly record these calls for me and my assistant.
If you are looking for a new compliant Medicare agency to help you with you Medicare Health Plans, feel free to reach out. I personally service the entire state of Arkansas and have agents in most states throughout our beautiful country. Please email me at Info@MedicareInsuranceResources.com, text or call 501-290-0079, or join me at Whole Hog Café 150 E. Oak St. in Conway the last three Thursdays of October at 2 p.m. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare Is very difficult and can be a scary event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.