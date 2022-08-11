If you have ever served as a pallbearer at a funeral, you may really appreciate what I want to share with you today. Several weeks ago, I lost my very best friend that I had on this earth. We were the same age, grew up in the same county, and later spent countless hours fellowshipping with family, playing golf together, and duck hunting and deer hunting on his property. To protect his family, I best not tell you his name. I might add, he was a terrific golfer, shot a 79 at Pebble Beach in California and my goal was to beat him just one time. I came close but never did.

When he was along about 70 years of age, he developed a heart problem where his heart was only pumping about 20 percent of what it took for him to live. The solution was a battery pack that he wore around his waist to boost his heart. Believe it or not, he still played golf. Thankfully, he lived for another decade with this condition. Sadly, a few weeks ago I got a call from his wife to tell me he had passed away. In our conversation she asked if I wanted to be a pallbearer at his funeral.

Jim Davidson is an author, public speaker, syndicated columnist and Founder of the Bookcase for Every Child project. Since its inception in the Log Cabin Democrat in 1995, Jim’s column has been self-syndicated to over 375 newspapers in 35 states.

