Hello everyone, I am not ashamed to let the world know, I love Jesus. He died on the cross and was buried in the grave for your sins and mine. Then, he went to hell and took the keys to death, hell, and the grave from the devil. Three days later he rose from the grave with all power in his hands. He is now sitting at the right hand of God on the throne in heaven. That is right, he got up. Death could not hold him down.
I Corinthians 15:55-58 said: “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.”
You must believe, Jesus is the son of the living God, and he got up from the grave. You must also believe he died to bring us out of sin and save us from the hand of the enemy. We all are sinners in need of saving by Jesus. We must go through Jesus if we want to go to heaven. There is no one or nothing that can open the door to heaven, but Jesus, God’s loving son.
Jesus is the only door to heaven’s throne, where our heavenly father sits. Now, what is more important than going back with Jesus when he returns. To me there is nothing that can take the place of Jesus. I belong to him, and the devil no longer has rights to me. The devil cannot take me back. You can go to heaven with Jesus when he comes back to take his children home with him or be left behind on the earth, where there will be complete chaos. Will you be one of the ones who goes back with Jesus? If you want to go back with Jesus, he is waiting on you with open arms asking you to come to him.
What are you waiting for? The day is coming when the trumpet will sound, and Jesus will crack the sky, then it will be too late to give your life over to him. Do it while the blood is running warm in your veins. Do not forget Jesus loves you and there is no love like his love. If you are not in a church, join a Bible-believing church that teaches about Jesus and get baptized in Jesus’ name. I give God all the glory and honor. I thank him for allowing me to be a witness for him.
