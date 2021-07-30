A redeemer is a person who pays ransom, reclaims, recovers and saves someone. We as christians, know Jesus as our redeemer, it was he who redeemed us from our sins. He paid the ransom or the penalty that had to be paid for sin. He saved and rescued us from hell.
Job 19:25-26 says: “For I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth: And though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God.”
Christ death is the payment that redeems us from the debt we owed to God for sin. It also guarantees us a home in heaven if we choose to allow God to be our savior and follow him. Brothers and sisters, I can truly say Jesus saved and rescued me from my sins. He delivered me and called me his own, a child of God. I am not ashamed to let the world know Jesus saved me from working hand in hand with the plan of the devil. Jesus is the only one who can save us from our sins. Yes, brothers and sisters, I know my redeemer lives. All I had to do was ask him to save me and help me to get free from the grip of the devil, and with his instructions, guidance and power, I was freed from the bondage of sin. The devil’s hand had to come off me, in Jesus’ name. Jesus did it for me and he will do the same for you.
According to Romans 2:11, He is no respect of person. If you allow Him; He will rescue you from your sins.
Are you aware that once Jesus died on the cross and rose on the third day with all power, it satisfied the payment for the sins of the entire world? Jesus Christ our redeemer is alive and well, sitting at the right hand of the father making intercession for us so we can take our place in heaven.
I do not know about you, but I thank God for sending his son Jesus to come and die for my sins. Let me let you in on a little something. Back in the 70s, 80s and 90s, I worked full time for the devil. Some of you may have done or are doing the same thing. I asked Jesus my redeemer to get me out of the mess. I thought was so much fun. I did not realize what I was doing was death for my soul. I was bringing damnation to myself. I was on the road to hell while working for the devil. I recognize him doing the same thing in 2021 deceiving individuals into believing his lies, just as he did to me. The devil made me a soldier in his army. Brothers and sisters, you don’t have to join satan’s army. Try the army of the lord. You have a redeemer that can get you in the greatest and most powerful army. Why wouldn’t you want to be a part of the army of the lord? He is our redeemer sent from heaven to save us. Join his army and live eternally with Jesus in heaven. Listen, if you want to go to heaven ask Jesus to come into your heart. Believe he is the son of God. Believe he died and rose after three days and is yet alive and well. Repent of your sins and get baptized in the name of Jesus for the remission of sins and the God of glory shall fill you with the holy spirit.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.