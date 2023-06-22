1 Thessalonians 4:13-18: “But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words.”
Hello brothers and sisters, God is so good to each of us. He has given each of us an opportunity to give our lives to his son. One day Jesus will return for those who gave their lives to him, by making him their Lord and savior. So, please do not put off giving your life to Jesus another day. Some of you may think the coming of the Lord is a joke, and some may even think you have plenty of time to get your life right with Jesus.
Regardless of what you may believe the fact remains, Jesus died for your sins and mine. On the third day, he rose with all power in his hands and is now seated on the right hand of God. I want to encourage you; Jesus is soon to return. Living for him does pay off. Some of the benefits we will receive now and others we will receive at the coming of the Lord Jesus. I do not know what you will decide to do, but as for me and my household we have decided to live our lives for Jesus and spend eternity with him. He died so we can be partakers of him in heaven.
I will not allow anyone or anything to cause me to miss my ride to heaven. We only have one chance to go back to heaven with Jesus, and I am taking it. Brothers and sisters, family, and friends, you can miss it if you are living your life apart from Jesus. Yes, we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. However, we do not have to continue in our sin. Ask Jesus to help you out of them (sin) and watch him work on your behalf. Be honest with him. He will not look down on you or condemn you for anything you have done. He is a forgiving God and he will forgive all those who ask for forgiveness. Jesus loves you and he does not want any of us to be separated from him. That is why he continues to give us chances to give our life to him. If you desire to go to heaven, trust and believe Jesus, he is the way, the truth, and the life. We will not see the father unless we go through Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.