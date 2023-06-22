1 Thessalonians 4:13-18: “But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words.”

Hello brothers and sisters, God is so good to each of us. He has given each of us an opportunity to give our lives to his son. One day Jesus will return for those who gave their lives to him, by making him their Lord and savior. So, please do not put off giving your life to Jesus another day. Some of you may think the coming of the Lord is a joke, and some may even think you have plenty of time to get your life right with Jesus.

