What a friend we have in Jesus, God’s one and only begotten Son. Jesus is the most important person who would ever walk this earth, Jesus our Lord and Savior, the God who died on a Roman cross for all mankind for the remission of our sins. Yes, all of have sinned and come short of God’s glory. There is only one man without any sin and His name is Jesus.
Jesus died and was buried but He rose three days later and is now sitting on the right hand of God the Father in Heaven interceding on our behalf. In other words, He is just like a lawyer for us to God the Judge. One day God is going to judge all mankind that ever walks on this earth and under the earth. Amen... Jesus our healer, the Bible says in the book of Isiah 53:5 reads that He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities and with His stripes we are healed.
In the book of Psalms 103:3 says “He forgave all my sin and healed all my diseases”. It also says in the book of Hosea 4:6 “my people are destroyed because of the lack of knowledge of me (Jesus).” You know what? We need to sit down and read the Bible which is God’s words and meditate on His promise. We have more of the world in us than we do the word of God. That’s why this old world is in the shape it’s in today. I think we as Christians allow this world to get into the shape it’s in because we as Christians weren’t doing what God asked us to do and that’s humble ourselves, pray and seek His face and be a witness for Jesus. 2 Chronicles 7:14 reads as follows: If my people which I call by my name shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways then will I hear from Heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.
I hope no one takes this the wrong way but if they do then don’t charge it to my heart charge it to my head. We as Christians need to stand up for righteousness and stop letting those who don’t believe in God and those who don’t follow Jesus run this world. That’s not how it should be, we as Christians serve a mighty God, a mountain moving God, and we should be calling the shots. God, please forgive us.
We need your help to change this world and this generation and the generations to come. John 3:16 reads “for God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believe in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.” God is so good to us, He loves us even though we turn our backs on Him. He loves us even if we never embrace His Son Jesus and never believe in the work that He did at Calvary, the death burial and resurrection. He still loves us. I pray that you don’t miss out on God’s love for you. Jesus’ arms are wide open for you to come to Him. What are you waiting on? Come to Jesus today.
It doesn’t matter what you have done or who you are. Come to Jesus. Stop putting Him off, make Him your Lord and Savior today. Every man, woman, boy and girl need Jesus. The only thing I am asking you is to give Him a chance to make it right in your life. I know it seems like I am begging you to give your life to Jesus. Guess what? I am. Many have died without Jesus and they are now in this place called hell, and now they wish they had another chance at life down here on earth.
But, you know what? That can never happen now that they have made the wrong choice in their life. It’s too late for them to change their lifestyle, but brothers and sisters, it’s not too late for you. As long as there is breath in your body, you have a chance to make it right with Jesus.
After all, Jesus died for us! So don’t turn your back on Jesus and continue living in sin. In closing, I want to leave this with you. There are consequences behind sin. Sin may seem like it’s fun and games, but when it’s all said and done, just remember ... Jesus has the last word! Not me and not you! I beg you to come out of your sins and choose Jesus today!
Come to Jesus while you still have time. SO IT IS, IT IS SO...AMEN.
