Matthew 7:21-23 reads: “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of Heaven, but only he who does the will of my Father who is in Heaven. Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and in your name drive out demons and perform many miracles? Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’
Good morning everyone! This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it. Amen. There are times in our life when we have disagreements with one another. In other words, we don’t see eye to eye with the other person. Sometimes our disagreements can go on for hours, days, months, years and even a lifetime. Some people have died and took their disagreements to their grave. We as human beings have always got to have the last word. When we disagree with one another we think our opinion is right and the other persons opinion is wrong.
Like I said, our disagreement can go on for hours, days, months, or even a lifetime. Some take it to their grave. Don’t misunderstand me, I’m not saying to disagree with someone is wrong because it’s not. God gave us the mind to choose right from wrong. Now how we make up our mind and do the right thing is up to us. We the people of the United States of America have freedom of speech but there are some things I can’t write about in my article. I ask you, where is my freedom of speech!? It doesn’t matter what I believe or what you believe, God has the last word! It doesn’t matter if you believe that Jesus is God’s beloved Son who was born to die and save us from our sins. You can believe it or not, but Jesus has the last word! It doesn’t matter if you think your opinion is right and my opinion is wrong. When this life is over with, Jesus has the last word! It doesn’t matter if you think the way you are living is ok and your lifestyle doesn’t line up with the word of God and you are partying and doing your own thing, living in sin. Just remember, Jesus has the last word! It doesn’t matter if someone is doing you wrong and they don’t admit to it or ask you for forgiveness. Don’t worry about it, just pray for them. Just know, God sees and knows all things and Jesus has the last word! Sometimes people lie on you and say bad things about you. Just forgive them and pray for them. Never forget, Jesus is faithful and He has the last word! There comes a time when people are going to borrow money from you and say they will pay you back but pay-back has never come. Somewhere on the road pay-back got lost. But don’t worry about being paid back, just forgive them because Jesus has the last word! Brothers and sisters, Jesus has the final say so! We must remember when it’s all said and done, when this old life is over with, every last one of us are going to stand before King Jesus for His LAST WORD. Revelation 21:6 tells us: “He said to me: “It is done, I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End.” Revelation 22:7 reads: “Behold, I am coming soon! Blessed is he who keeps the words of the prophecy in this book.” Brothers and sisters, all I am saying is one day, when it’s all over, Jesus is going to have the last word and what he says goes! It’s going to be one on one, just you and Him and if you have never bowed before Him, you WILL on that day! So don’t think you are going to stand before Him and argue your case and win. No, no! Jesus has the last word and He always wins. I pray and hope you are living your life for Jesus. Once again, He has the last word!.. In closing, God, we thank You for Your loving Son Jesus. We thank You for thinking about us in advance for our sins. God, I know Your love is true love for us and sometimes we take advantage of Your love when we turn our back on You and sin. God, my sins may not be the same as my brothers and sister’s sin but it doesn’t matter. Sin is sin, big or small. And I know You hate it when we sin because when we sin, we sin against You and Heaven. Jesus, thank You for dying for our sins on that cross at Calvary on that hill called Golgotha. I love You, God. I love You, Jesus. And I love You, Holy Spirit. In Jesus’ name, Amen... SO IT IS, IT IS SO.
