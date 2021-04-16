Dear Jesus, I give you all glory and honor. You are my God, my Lord, and my Savior.
Jesus, there is something that has died within me, and I need you to resurrect it. I remember when I would go out on each Saturday Morning witnessing to individuals about you. I would go from door to door with a smile on my face, excited to tell people about your goodness, while inviting them to church. There were times when I would be alone, but I knew you were there with me. I remember going to the jail and the nursing home witnessing about Jesus. See, being a witness for Jesus is something I loved to do back then and what I love doing now. I believe my calling is telling people about Christ.
For those reading this article I want to give you a little insight on what I am talking about. I remember while growing up I did not speak as much as my siblings. I believe it was during that time God was preparing me to be a witness for Him. Just like John the Baptist, I will witness for Jesus until the day I die. Like I said, something has died in me. I still witness, but fire I once had while going from door to door, to nursing homes and the jails has died within me. I need Jesus to breath life back into me, so I can return to that person I use to be when I would witness to people. Look, if you want to have anything to do with Heaven you must be born again and you must go through Jesus to do so. Jesus said, “I am the way the truth and the life, no man comes to the father but by me.” I know there are some who read my article and wonder why I am always speaking on the coming of Jesus. Well, I talk about it a lot because I do not want to see any one left behind, but I know some will be. I do not know about you, but I am planning on going back to live with Jesus when He returns in the clouds to meet us in the air. Brothers and Sisters you do not want to be left behind because it will not be a pretty picture. I talk about it a lot because that is the most important event that will ever take place in the lives of people all over the world. Now, are you ready to go back with Jesus when He returns? If not, get your house in order. I am not saying I am better than anyone, I am just warning you about what is going to take place. God placed it in my spirit to warn this generation and the generation to come that He is soon to come. For some that will be a good thing, but for others it will be a time of great tragedy. If you do not know Jesus please get to know Him. Ask Him to come into your life. Make Him your Lord and Savior, Today! So It Is, It Is So!
