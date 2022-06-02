If no one else thanks the Lord Jesus, I have to say how grateful I am for what he did on the cross. He died for my individual sins, and I thank him. I am so glad God provided a way for us to be forgiven for our sins. I thank Jesus for coming from heaven to Earth to take care of all our needs. I thank him for shedding his precious blood for the entire human race. I thank God for his grace and mercy that was provided through his son Jesus.
The Lord can help us to become more like his son Jesus. He will help us to be more loving in every way. I want God to create a clean heart within all of us, that we may be able to truly worship and praise his holy name. The day each of us were conceived in the womb of our mothers the hand of God was on each of our lives. I thank God for delivering me from the drugs and alcohol I was addicted to.
He knows everything about me. He knew every struggle I would have, and he made a way for me to be free. God knew every sin that I would commit before I would even commit them. He is the all knowing, great and wise God. He is the only one who can comfort and mend the broken hearts of those who lost their children through evil and wicked acts. It is my prayer for God to strengthen them in every way.
We need the Lord Jesus, and we need his spirit. The day is coming when every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess Jesus is Lord. We need the help of the Lord because this world is ending. Brothers and sisters, you must understand it is all about Jesus. It is not about me or any other man. Only Jesus can save us from the hands of satan. I know some do not believe in Jesus, but he is the answer to all our problems, and we need him. So, stop living in sin and make Jesus your Lord and Savior today.
If you desire to be saved ask him into your heart. Repent and confess your sins to him and ask him to save you. Believe me, he is the only one who can save you. There is no other way to be saved. Jesus is the only way to heaven. Don’t ever forget, God loves you and there is nothing you can do about it.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.