It is amazing how God’s son, the king of kings and the Lord of lords is calling each of us individually to come to him. Jesus did what no man could do. He died on a Roman cross, was buried and then rose from the grave with all power in his hands.
Brothers and sisters, Jesus is God and he is calling us out of the things that are not of him. You may wonder what is of God. To find out what is of God you must first read your Bible. Go to a church that teaches the Bible and believes in Jesus. Also, allow the holy spirit to lead you and guide you into all truth. Some are not interested in knowing right from wrong. They believe living apart from God is so much fun, they are not interested in doing what is right. The truth is living apart from God actually means you are living for the devil. It is impossible for us to serve two masters. We will serve God or the devil, but we will serve one of them.
Yes, God gives us the right to choose who we will serve. However, I admonish you to choose God. He is the best choice. I have made my decision, as for me and my house we will serve the Lord Jesus. Now if you are seriously tired of living apart from God, ask Jesus to help you get right with him. When I lived apart from God, I was not making the decisions on my own, the devil had a part in it. Because I was not in God, the devil controlled my life. He instructed me on what to do and how to live. He had a hold on me and kept me in his grip until I asked Jesus to help me. I am not promoting the devil. He is real and he is a liar. Brothers and sisters, if you want to be set free from the grip of the enemy Jesus can and will do it, but it is up to you to ask him. In closing, God can see everything we do. He hears everything we think or say. He is everywhere, equally at the same time. So, do not think you are getting away with anything because God sees the good and the bad. He is the true and living God. He knows all things and nothing we can do or say can catch him by surprise. But most importantly, he is gracious to us and loves us with an everlasting love.
