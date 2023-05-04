It is amazing how God’s son, the king of kings and the Lord of lords is calling each of us individually to come to him. Jesus did what no man could do. He died on a Roman cross, was buried and then rose from the grave with all power in his hands.

Brothers and sisters, Jesus is God and he is calling us out of the things that are not of him. You may wonder what is of God. To find out what is of God you must first read your Bible. Go to a church that teaches the Bible and believes in Jesus. Also, allow the holy spirit to lead you and guide you into all truth. Some are not interested in knowing right from wrong. They believe living apart from God is so much fun, they are not interested in doing what is right. The truth is living apart from God actually means you are living for the devil. It is impossible for us to serve two masters. We will serve God or the devil, but we will serve one of them.

