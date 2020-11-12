All men will hate you because of me, but he who stands firm to the end will be saved." (Matthew 10:22) "He said to them, ‘Go into all the world and preach the good news to all creations. Whosoever believes and is baptized will be saved, but whoever does not believe will be condemned.’" (Mark 16:15-16) "Jesus said to the woman, ‘Your faith has saved you; go in peace.’" (Luke 7:50) "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him." (John 3:16-17) "I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved. He will come in and go out and find pasture." (John 10:9) "And everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved." (Acts 2:21) "Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under Heaven given to men by which we must be saved." (Acts 4:12) "They replied, ‘Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved-you and your household.’" (Acts 16:31)
Good morning brothers and sisters. This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. I don't know about you but I'm so glad that God blessed me to see another day and allows me to live in it. There are people all over the world that were alive yesterday but today, they are no longer with us. They have died and gone on to their final destination. That could be a good thing or a bad thing, the good thing is that you are saved, and the bad thing is that you are not saved. What I'm trying to say is, the good thing is that if you are saved and you have confessed Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, you believe He died and was buried and got up out of the grave in three days, and is sitting at the right hand of God, on the Throne in Heaven and if you believe that, you are on the right road and you are saved. On the other hand, the bad thing is that you don't believe in God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. You don't believe that Jesus died, and He didn't get up out of the grave and now you are living your life the way you choose to live it and not God's way. By the way, God is not going to save you if you don't want to be saved. His plan for salvation is through His Son, Jesus. Jesus came into this world to save us from our sins. Listen brothers and sisters, God didn't send anyone else to save us. He only sent Jesus, His one and only begotten Son. There was no one else capable or fit to die for our sins and lead us into Heaven. Only Jesus can and will do that if you repent and turn from your wicked ways. If you depend on someone else other than Jesus to save you, you messed up. You will be lost throughout eternity if you depend on someone else other than Jesus and in hell you will open up your eyes, if you depend on something or someone else. There is no way you can get into Heaven without Jesus. Jesus said, "I am the Way to Heaven". And you know what? I believe Him and I trust Him to get me into Heaven. By the way, every last one of us are going to stand before Him to be judged. It doesn't matter if you believe in Him or not. You WILL stand before Him and your knee will bow to Him and confession will come out of your mouth that He is Lord to the glory of God! It doesn't matter what church you attend; it doesn't matter if you attend church at all or off in some other religion other than the Gospel of Jesus Christ. You are still going to stand before Jesus to be judged once and for all. You will be judged for the good things and the bad things you have done. So, brothers and sisters, shake yourself and wake up out of your sleep, oh sleepers. God is talking to you; He's telling you His Son Jesus is on His way back for those that are in His family. In other words, those that are saved, those who believe and trust in Him, those who live according to the way that He wants us to live. Question? Are you in His family or will you be left behind? I know some of you are saying why do I always talk about the coming of the Lord. And I do talk about His coming more than anything else. It's something God puts in my spirit to write about week after week. You know what? He's coming back ready or not! So, prepare yourself for the coming of the Lord. But you must understand, when this life is all over with, being in the family of God is all that's going to really matter because God loves you and He wants you in Heaven with Him. SO IT IS, IT IS SO... Amen...
