Good morning everyone, this is the day the Lord has made, so let us rejoice and be glad in it. For those of you who are not aware, God makes a new day for us daily. God is soon to come; his return will be joyous for some and sad for others. Ever since God opened the door for me to write in the Log Cabin, I promised him I would always write about the coming of the lord. I started writing about the coming of the lord in 1999 and I continue to write about his coming today, in 2021.
I believe it is important to warn people about the return of Christ, although I do not know the day or the hour the son of man will appear. Believe me Jesus is on his way back. 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 states: “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so, shall we ever be with the Lord.”
In John 14:2-3, Jesus also lets us know he has prepared a place for us: “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
Now when he says he has prepared a place, please understand, the prepared place is only for a select group of people. It is for those who believe in him as the scripture has said it; those who have come out of their sinful ways; those who have made him lord and savior; those who have repented of their sins and have not returned to them. So many people believe the coming of Jesus is a joke. They think it is something someone made up in the mind. That is why the continue in their sins. They do not believe in Jesus and think they will live forever here on earth. They think they will not be judged for their wrongdoing. I hate to be one of those who believe the coming of Jesus is a joke. One day they are going to hear the trumpet blow. Then, they will experience seeing millions of people disappear for the face of the earth. Believe it or not this will take place and when it does many will wonder what is going on. They will ask, “How can this be happening?” Some will say, “They hate they were not ready for the return of Christ.” I am asking you to get your life in order so when Jesus does return you will be ready. Yes, brothers and sisters, Jesus is coming, Jesus is coming and it will be sooner that we think. The bible tells us to write the vision and make it plain. Some think the way I write is so elementary because I do not use big words. I write so everyone can understand who and what I am writing about. Do not misunderstand me, I am not saying using big words is wrong. I am saying God uses people where he sees fit. He uses me to witness to some and he uses other to witness to others. He uses each of us in the areas and in the way in which pleases him. Do not ever think God cannot use you for his glory. See, I was once an alcoholic, drug user and womanizer, but God changed me, and now I am a witness for him. I love talking about Jesus, the God who saved me from a burning hell. All I am saying is get your life in order now, because when God sends his son Jesus to gather his believers and bring them back home with him that will be the final call. Will you be ready? Well ready or not, Jesus is coming. Are you prepared to go back with him?
So it is, it is so.
