Hello everyone, I am so glad God has allowed me to see another great and awesome day. I am glad I know and obey Jesus. he is the loving and powerful son of God, our lord and savior, and guess what, he is fighting for us on the earth and in the spirit.
When Jesus died for us on the Roman cross and was buried and remained in the grave three days, he was fighting for us. Even in the grave he fought by going to hell taking the keys to hell, death and the grave and rising with all power. He is now back in heaven where he makes intercession for us to God our heavenly father. I just want to thank God for sending his son Jesus to die and fight for us. Brothers and sisters I’m speaking for myself. Had it not been for Jesus fighting for me the devil would have killed me a long time ago.
My very first sickness, I was in the battle of my life; fighting against drug and alcohol addiction. I was so addicted, I thought there was no way out. I could have overdosed on many occasions, simply because I could not stop drinking and using drugs. I asked Jesus to remove the craving from me and he did just that. That is why I am still here today. Jesus was fighting for me.
I was later diagnosed with prostate cancer and Jesus was still fighting for me. Six years later I had a stroke. While in the hospital healing from the stroke I contracted COVID-19, but God’s loving son Jesus was there fighting for me. I thank Jesus for fighting for me.
I could have been dead sleeping in my grave, but Jesus was fighting for me. Jesus died with us in mind. He knew I would become an alcoholic and drug addict before I was born, and went to war on my behalf. He will do the same for you if you cry out to him for help. I am so glad I know him, and I am trying to live my life the best I can for him.
I am not perfect, but when I stand before Jehovah God he will say not guilty, well done my good and faithful servant. He will say that because I made Jesus my lord and savior. He washed away my sins with his precious blood which made me worthy of salvation. Yes, brothers and sisters, it is because of Jesus we are saved.
I invite people to church so they can get to know God like I did and learn who he is and what he is all about. I want everyone to think about this: “If Jesus went to church, who are we not to go to church?” Now, when I say church I’m speaking about a church that is speaking and teaching Jesus. One that is teaching about a risen savior. A church that hell cannot stand against. I’m speaking about a church built on Jesus Christ, a church that has been sealed with his name. Without Jesus we are nothing and can’t do anything. We can’t fight this battle in life or win on our own, we need Jesus to fight with us.
Brothers and sisters, make Jesus your main priority. Ask him to come into your heart. Let him know you are a sinner in need of salvation because only he can save us. He is the only one who can fight for us and cause us to win.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.