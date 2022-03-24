Hello everyone, I would like to begin by giving God thanks, glory and honor because he is worthy to be praised. I don’t know about you, but I love the lord because he set me free from my many sins. I sit and think about all the times I could have been dead, but God did not allow me to die. He kept me here for a reason.
He gave me another opportunity to get right with him, and he is doing the same for you. Brothers and sisters this world is not our home. We will not live on earth forever. We are merely pilgrims passing through until we reach our destination, which, will be heaven or hell. It is there we will spend eternity.
Eternity is a time in which our soul will dwell once our physical lives have ended. Remember, where you will spend eternity is your call. I want you to understand the way you live is the way you will die. So, where you reside after your death will be based on the way you lived your life on earth.
God wants us all in heaven with him and he has given us all the chance to spend eternity with him in heaven. Now you can play around and live your life the way you see fit. You can continue to be your own god and miss out on the one and only true Jehovah God. If you choose not to allow Jesus to be your lord and savior you will find yourself spending eternity in hell. Brothers and sisters, whatever you do, don’t choose hell over heaven. You will regret that decision.
I know people who live their lives separate from the way God desires for them to live and believe it is alright. But I’m here to let you know, God is not having it. It will be his way, or you will find yourself eternally separated from him. Like I said, it is your choice. Don’t wait until it is too late to come to your senses and find yourself living out of the will of God. Jesus died for us to spend eternity with him in heaven. God is giving you a chance today to change, so do good with the chance he is giving you and make the change. Make up your mind to obey God and live for him. Acknowledge your sins to Jesus, Ask him to forgive you of your sins, invite him into your heart and make him your lord and savior. In doing so you have just begun the journey to salvation. Get involved in a bible believing church and walk out what God’s word declares for us to do. Live for God from this day forward he will give you the strength to do so.
So it is, it is so.
