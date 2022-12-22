Isaiah 9:6 states: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Matthew 1:23 states: “Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.”

Hello, everyone and merry Christmas to all. Jesus is the reason for the season. It is all about him, after all it is his birthday, so let us celebrate it by thanking him for all he has done. Jesus was born into this world, but he was not of this world. He is from heaven, and he is the loving son of God and shares the throne with him. Jesus came into this world to die for you and me. he came into the world to save us from our sins.

