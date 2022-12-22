Isaiah 9:6 states: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Matthew 1:23 states: “Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.”
Hello, everyone and merry Christmas to all. Jesus is the reason for the season. It is all about him, after all it is his birthday, so let us celebrate it by thanking him for all he has done. Jesus was born into this world, but he was not of this world. He is from heaven, and he is the loving son of God and shares the throne with him. Jesus came into this world to die for you and me. he came into the world to save us from our sins.
Yes, we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. However, because of Jesus, we can come out of our sins if we want to. All we must do is repent and not go back to them. Ask Jesus to help you and give the strength to turn from them. We are saved by the grace of God through Jesus Christ. Jesus not only died for us, but he also went to hell for us and took the keys to death, hell, and the grave. After his death and burial, he rose on the third day with all power and sat on the right hand of God the father on the throne. Yes, brothers and sisters, Jesus died and without his death, burial and resurrection, we would not be able to receive the abundant life he has for us.
If anyone says the work God did for us on the cross does not matter, they are not speaking the truth so do not allow them influence your belief in God. In closing let us wish Jesus a happy brithday, because he is God’s loving son who came that we might have life. Jesus was God in the flesh, he is the king of kings and the lord of lords. He is so loving, and he cares so much for us. He wants us in heaven with him. So, if you have not given your life to God do it today. Repent of your sins, ask Jesus into your heart, and make him your lord and savior. In Jesus’ name.
