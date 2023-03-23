Hi everyone, I am so thankful God woke me up this morning and put me in his righteous right mind. God is so good to us, whether you believe it or not. I love Jesus, God’s loving son. Jesus does so much for us. He gave his life to save us from our sins. He died on an old Roman cross that you and I might have eternal life. I love talking about Jesus. He brought me from such a long way. I thank God I am alive and well today to tell the world how good Jesus is. I give him all the glory and honor each day. You see, God was carrying me and I was not aware of it.
He will carry you as well if you ask him to. Sometimes people think they wake themselves up each morning. They give credit to the baby waking them, the alarm clock waking them or even the dog; but the truth is God wakes each of us every day. I do not know about you but when God wakes me up the first thing I do is thank him for another day. He did not have to allow me or any of us to see another day, but because of his grace we get to live to see another day. He touches us with his finger of love. He is so good, loving and caring. There is no one who can compare to who God is. He is the one and only true living God. He is God who created the heavens, the earth and all that is in them. He is the God who gave all of us life. He is the God of life. Allow me to tell you about a man from Galilee. He is the healer of sickness and the one who is able to raise the dead.
